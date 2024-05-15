Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes

With Firefox 126 out the door, Mozilla has promoted the next major release of its open-source and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 127, to the beta channel for public testing.

Firefox 127 promises an updated screenshots feature that will finally let you take screenshots of various : about: pages and file types like SVG, XML, and others, and better handle capturing large screenshots. In addition, it features new keyboard shortcuts for added accessibility, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

Firefox 127 also adds a new “Close duplicate tabs” option in the “List all tabs” tab bar widget and the tab context menu (see the screenshots below to see it in action), and adds support for resolving HTTPS DNS records with the operating system’s DNS resolver on Linux, Android 10 and later, and Windows 11.

“Previously this required DNS over HTTPS to be enabled. This capability allows the use of HTTP/3 without needing to use the Alt-Svc header, upgrades requests to HTTPS when the DNS record is present, and enables wider use of ECH,” said Mozilla.

For Linux users, Firefox 127 will report 32-bit x86 CPU architectures as x86_64 (64-bit) in Firefox’s User-Agent string on Linux systems, as well as on the navigator.platform and navigator.oscpu Web APIs, in an attempt to reduce user fingerprinting information and boost website compatibility.

For Windows users, Firefox 127 introduces an auto-launch feature so you can now set Firefox to launch automatically whenever you start or restart your PC, and for macOS users it enables tab navigation for links and other focusable elements by default rather than following macOS’ “Keyboard navigation” setting.

For web developers, Firefox 127 promises support for the new Set JavaScript methods for creating unions and intersections of two sets, as well as support for the navigator.clipboard.read()/write() function, which prompts users to confirm when Firefox attempts to read clipboard content that is not originated from a same-origin page.

Also for web developers, Firefox 127 optimizes and enables DNS prefetching for HTTPS documents via the rel="dns-prefetch" link hint, which lets devs specify domain names for important assets that should be resolved preemptively.

Firefox 127 also comes with a change that was supposed to land in the Firefox 126 release, namely the “Show trending search suggestion” option in Settings > Search for displaying Google Trending Searches in the address bar (not enabled by default), and the long-awaited Cookie Banner Blocker feature.

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 127 on June 11th, 2024. Until then, you can take the latest Firefox 127 beta version for a test drive on your personal computer by downloading the binary from the official website. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments.

