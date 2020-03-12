Firefox 74 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

The latest Firefox 74 web browser has landed in the stable software repositories of all supported Ubuntu releases, including 19.10, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS.

Released earlier this week, the Firefox 74 web browser introduces a new sandboxing technology for Linux systems to keep users safer than before when surfing the Web, rolls out DNS over HTTPS by default for users in the US, and deprecates the TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 cryptographic protocols.

Only TLS 1.2 is now used by Firefox starting with version 74. Websites that do not support this protocol will show an error page.

Other changes in the Firefox 74 release include support for site exceptions in the Facebook Container, more secure web voice and video calls, reverse name sorting in the Lockwise password manager, and improved uploading of videos with multiple images on Instagram.

Of course, this release also patches some critical security flaws that could allow an attacker to crash Firefox, obtain sensitive information, bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) protections, or run programs as your login if the user was tricked in to opening a specially crafted website.

If you’re using Ubuntu, which is one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions out there, you can now update to Firefox 74 from the stable software repositories.

Firefox is the default web browser of Ubuntu, so unless you removed it and installed something else in its place, all you have to do is open the Software Updater utility and apply all available updates.

Firefox 74 is available now for all supported Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).