Firefox 75 Enters Development with Revamped Address Bar

Just one day after the release of the Firefox 74 web browser as the latest stable release, Mozilla has started development of the next major version, Firefox 75.

As of March 10th, 2020, Mozilla has provided the Firefox 75 web browser to users on the beta channel. This release comes with a revamped address bar that looks better on smaller screens and makes it easier for users to access their favorite sites with less typing.

In Firefox 75, users only have to select the new address bar and a search suggestion box will immediatley expand to show them links to their most visited websites.

“A redesigned interface provides a focused, clean search experience that’s optimized for smaller screens. Solutions to common browser issues now provided right in the search suggestions box,” said Mozilla.

This release also improves the HTTPS compatibility with misconfigured web servers by locally caching all Web PKI Certificate Authority certificates trusted by Mozilla in the background, by default.

Firefox 75 looks like a small release for now, but it’s still in early development so Mozilla will probably add more features and enhancements in the coming weeks. The final release is expected to hit the streets on April 7th, 2020.

If you want to use the beta version of Firefox 75 and discover the new changes yourself, you can download the web browser using the link below. You can also install the latest beta release using the official Flatpak app maintained by Mozilla.

However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments. Until it becomes stable, I highly recommend you upgrade to the latest Firefox 74 release, which brings several goodies.