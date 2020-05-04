Firefox 76 Now Available for Download with New Security Feature, PiP Improvements

The Mozilla Firefox 76 open-source and cross-platform web browser is now available for download, ahead of tomorrow’s official launch.

Slated for release on May 5th, 2020, the Firefox 76 release is now available for download from Mozilla’s FTP servers for all supported platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows.

This is another monthly update to one of the most used web browsers out there, bringing improvements to the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, such as the ability to activate full-screen mode by double-clicking in the player window.

Firefox 76 also improves the password generation and saving mechanism by making it compatible with even more websites. So if you encountered issues with a site when using a previous Firefox release, try again with this new version.

On top of that, Firefox 76 also adds a new security feature, namely a warning that will appear on saved credentials whenever the stored password stored for a website was subject to a breach.

I have to admit that this is a very neat security feature and it will make life easier for many Firefox users.

As with all new Firefox releases, various bugs and security issues were addressed as well. I will have more details about them when Mozilla officially releases Firefox 76 on May 5th.

Until then, if you want to be the first to try the new features and improvements included in this update, you can download Firefox 76 right now using the link above.

If you don’t fancy downloading the installer, you can wait until tomorrow or later this week (depending on the distro) to update your installation from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

If your distro supports it, you can also install Firefox 76 as a Snap from here or as a Flatpak from Flathub.