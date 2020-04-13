Firefox 76 Promises New Security Features, Improved Picture-in-Picture

With the Firefox 75 release hitting the streets earlier this month, Mozilla already kicked off the development cycle of the next major release, Firefox 76, which is now available for public beta testing.

Mozilla continues that monthly Firefox releases with smaller improvements and new features, and it looks like it works well for now. Firefox 75 introduced a revamped address bar and stable Flatpak support.

With the Firefox 76 release, Mozilla wants to introduce a couple of new security features to better protect your password and logins throughout the websites you’re using.

One of these new features isn’t visible to users, but it will warn them whenever their saved logins include a password for a breached website, so you can change it as soon as possible for your other websites where the same password is used.

Of course, it’s not wise to use the same password for all your logins, and Firefox 76 will also improve password generation and saving, making it compatible with even more websites where it didn’t work before.

On top of these new security features, Firefox 76 will also improve the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode by allowing users to enter full-screen by double-clicking on the player window.

As with all new Firefox releases, Firefox 76 will also include various stability and security fixes to make your web browsing experience safer and more reliable.

If you want to take Firefox 76 for a test drive, you can download the latest beta release right now from Mozilla. However, keep in mind not to use a pre-release software on a production system.

The final release is scheduled for May 5th, 2020, along with Firefox 68.8 ESR (Extended Support Release).