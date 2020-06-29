Firefox 78 Available for Download with New Minimal Linux System Requirements

The Firefox 78 web browser is now available for download ahead of tomorrow’s official announcement, a release that introduces new minimal system requirements for Linux and the ESR badge.

That’s right, Firefox 78 is an ESR (Extended Support Release), which is perfect for enterprises that want to provide their users with a very stable and well-tested Firefox release. ESR branches are usually supported for 12 months.

It replaces the Firefox 68.0 ESR series. This means that GNU/Linux distributions shipping Firefox ESR, such as Debian GNU/Linux, can now upgrade to the latest 78.0 ESR version to offer their users a newer Firefox release with modern features.

Talking about modern features, Firefox 78 introduces new minimal system requirements for Linux systems. Therefore, to install Firefox 78, your distro must ship with GTK 3.14, GNU C Library (glibc) 2.17 and libstdc++ 4.8.1 or newer versions.

It also adds the ability to open downloaded PDF documents directly in Firefox via a new option that will appear on new PDF downloads, various improvements to the Gecko engine, the ability to set the window position from the command-line, and a revamped Reader View that matches the Photon UI.

Firefox can now restore multiple closed tab via the Undo Close Tab(s) option after a multiple-tab operation, lets users disable Top Sites on focus via a new preference in about:preferences, and adds support for the link rel="preload" web performance feature.

For web developers, this release introduces a new RegExp engine in SpiderMonkey, the Mozilla JavaScript engine, which adds support for Unicode escape sequences, named captures, lookbehind references, and the dotAll flag.

Mozilla will officially launch the Firefox 78 web browser tomorrow, June 30th, but if you can’t wait, you can download the 32-bit and 64-bit binaries and sources right now from the main FTP server. The ESR release is available for download here.

Considering that Linux users still can’t upgrade using the built-in OTA (Over-the-Air) update mechanism, there’s nothing stopping you from getting these binaries and use Firefox 78 right now. Or you can wait for your distro to push the new release into the stable repositories and then update Firefox.