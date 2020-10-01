Firefox 81 Gets First Point Release to Fix High Memory Bug and Improve Stability

Mozilla released Firefox 81.0.1 as the first point release to its latest web browser version for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Firefox 81.0.1 is here only a week after the launch of Firefox 81 to fix a bunch of nasty issues that could disturb your web browsing. One of the important issues addressed in this point release is a high memory bug that occurred when add-ons like Disconnect were installed, causing the web browser to become unresponsive.

Also fixed in Firefox 81.0.1 is an issue with the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) controls not being visible on web pages with audio-only elements, several issues that affected the printing functionality, the missing content on Blackboard course listings, as well as an issue with legacy preferences not being properly applied if they’re set via GPO.

Other than that, this first Firefox 81 point release addresses three crashes to improve the overall stability of the web browser. Therefore, it is imperative that you update your installations as soon as possible to the latest release.

Firefox 81.0.1 is available for download right now from the official website, but Linux users will be getting it from the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions in the comings days.

Last updated 2 hours ago