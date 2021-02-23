Firefox 87 Enters Beta with the Backspace Key Disabled as a “Back” Button

Now that Firefox 86 is out, it’s time for Mozilla’s developers to focus their efforts on the next major release, Firefox 87, which is now available for public beta testing.

While it doesn’t appear to include any major or important changes, Firefox 87 will apparently be the first update to the popular web browser used by default on numerous GNU/Linux distributions to disable the Backspace key from working as a “Back” button when you want to navigate back to the previous page.

This change was supposed to land in the Firefox 86 release that arrived earlier today, but, for some reason unknown to me, it didn’t happen, and it looks like Mozilla delayed it for Firefox 87. Mozilla recommends that you use the Alt + Left arrow keyboard shortcut instead.

However, while the Backspace key is disabled by default, you can re-enable it at any time by setting the browser.backspace_action option in about:config from 2 to 0 . I can confirm that the Backspace key is indeed disabled in the first beta version of Firefox 87.

Among other noteworthy changes, Firefox 87 looks to improve the “Find in page” functionality to also display marks next to the scrollbar corresponding to the positions of your search’s matches, simplifies the Help menu by reducing the number of redundant items and items that can be accessed via the Get Help option, and greatly simplifies the Web Developer menu.

Lastly, the upcoming Firefox 87 release appears to remove various items from the Library button that Mozilla considers useless or that can be accessed from other parts of the browser.

If you want to get the Firefox 87 web browser for a test drive, you can download the beta release for 32-bit or 64-bit Linux systems right now from the official website. But please try to keep in mind that this is still a pre-release version that may contain bugs or unfinished features, so don’t use it on a production machine!

