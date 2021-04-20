The upcoming Firefox 89 web browser entered public beta testing today to give us an early look at its new features and improvements.

You might have heard of Firefox’s forthcoming new design, and it’s finally happening with the Firefox 89 release, due out early this summer. Mozilla was working hard during the past few months on a fresh new look for its open source and free web browser, and let me tell you that it looks stunning.

With yesterday’s release of Firefox 88, Mozilla promoted Firefox 89 to the beta channel today for those who want to help the open source company test the new features and report bugs or send feedback.

The biggest change in this release being a fresh new designed to make your browsing experience more enjoyable, faster, cleaner, and easier to use. Firefox 89’s stunning new look consists of a modern and great looking toolbar with floating tabs, a simplified and cleaner new tab design that easy to customize, streamlined menus, updated infobars and modals, more consistent styling, as well as a brand-new first-run welcome page.



New welcome page, new dialogs, and revamped toolbar with floating tabs

“Floating tabs neatly contain information and surface cues when you need them, like visual indicators for audio controls. The rounded design of the active tab supports focus and signals the ability to easily move the tab as needed,” said Mozilla in the release notes.



New tab design in Firefox 89

The new design really makes me use Firefox even more, but there are also new privacy features in the upcoming Firefox 89 release, such as version 2 of the SmartBlock feature introduced in Firefox 87 to enables a seamless web page experience when blocking trackers, and the availability of the Total Cookie Protection feature introduced in Firefox 86 on the Private Browsing mode.

Among other noteworthy changes, Firefox 89 promises a non-native implementation of web form controls with a new modern design and various under-the-hood improvements to improve the page loading performance, as well as support for the Event Timing API.

If you want to give Firefox 89 a try today, you can download the latest beta release right now from the official website. Please keep in mind that this is still a pre-release version, so don’t use it for any production work. The final release of Firefox 89 is set to hit the streets on June 1st, 2021.

