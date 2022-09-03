First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.19 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2022.09.03 has been released today as Arch Linux’s first ISO snapshot to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.19 kernel series.

Arch Linux’s September 2022 ISO release is out now for those who want to deploy the lightweight and powerful GNU/Linux distribution on new computers. Arch Linux devs release a new ISO image every month, but the September 2022 snapshot is special because it ships with Linux kernel 5.19 by default.

Linux kernel 5.19 brings new features like support for AMD’s Secure Nested Paging feature, support for ZSTD-compressed firmware files, initial support for Loongson’s “LoongArch” RISC ISA CPU architecture, support for the ARM Scalable Matrix Extension (SME), as well as new and improved security features.

The latest Linux 5.19.6 kernel is included by default in the Arch Linux 2022.09.03 snapshot, which also includes up-to-date packages that have been released throughout August 2022 and archinstall 2.5 as the main text-mode installer.

The Arch Linux devs are currently working on a new archinstall version, 2.5.1, which is currently available for public testing on GitHub and promises improved UI functionality, less intrusive password strength checks, support for new languages, support for parallel downloads, improved Btrfs subvolume definitions, improved Language selection process and information output, and improved the BlockDevice handling.

archinstall 2.5.1 will most likely be included as the default installer in the October 2022 snapshot. Until then, if you want to install Arch Linux on new PCs, you can download Arch Linux 2022.09.03 right now from the official website.

Existing Arch Linux users don’t have to download the new ISO snapshot to keep their installations up to date, but only run the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator and install all the available updates, including Linux kernel 5.19.

