First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.6 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for May 2020 is now available for download and it’s the first Arch Linux ISO to be powered by the latest Linux kernel 5.6 series.

That’s right, the Arch Linux 2020.05.01 ISO release is here, packed with all the latest GNU/Linux technologies released throughout April 2020. This includes the latest Linux 5.6 kernel series.

What’s special about Linux kernel 5.6 is the fact that among the extended hardware support it brings, it also has built-in support for the WireGuard next-generation VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol.

This means that there’s no need to install a separate kernel module if you want to use WireGuard VPN.

So if you’ve been holding on to install Arch Linux because you wanted an out-of-the-box experience with the Linux 5.6 kernel, you can now download the Arch Linux 2020.05.01 ISO snapshot.

Of course, the May 2020 Arch Linux ISO image also includes all the latest updates and security patches released through the distro’s software repositories during April 2020.

This saves a lot of time for those who wanted to install a fresh copy of Arch Linux on their computers as they don’t have to download hundreds of updates after installation if they used an old ISO release.

But if your Arch Linux installation is healthy, you don’t need to download the new ISO image to keep your system up-to-date, since Arch Linux is a rolling release.

Existing Arch Linux users need to run the sudo pacman -Syu command from time to time to update their installations.

With that in mind, if you want reinstall or deploy Arch Linux on new machines, you can download the Arch Linux 2020.05.01 release right now from the official website.