First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 6.0 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2022.11.01 was released today as Arch Linux’s first ISO snapshot to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.0 kernel series for those of you who planned a fresh installation of the lightweight, flexible, and rolling-release GNU/Linux distribution.

That’s right, Arch Linux’s November 2022 ISO release is out now (versioned 2022.11.01) and it’s special because it’s the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with the latest and greatest Linux kernel 6.0 by default.

Linux kernel 6.0 was released on October 2nd, 2022, and it introduced new features like support for the AArch64 (ARM64) hardware architecture to swap transparent huge pages without splitting them, support for NVMe in-band authentication, as well as support for PCI buses in the OpenRISC and LoongArch architectures.

It also brings async buffered writes when using both XFS and io_uring combined, io_uring zero-copy network transmission support, support for the “Zicbom” extension to the RISC-V hardware architecture for managing devices with non-cache-coherent DMA, and a new runtime verification subsystem that allows kernel state monitoring.

Linux 6.0 landed in Arch Linux’s repositories about two weeks after its initial release and current users are already enjoying its new features, extra performance, and updated hardware support.

But, if you want to use a live Arch Linux ISO with Linux kernel 6.0, you need to download the Arch Linux 2022.11.01 snapshot, which comes with the latest Linux 6.0.6 kernel release by default, as well as all the updates that have been released throughout October 2022.

The latest archinstall 2.5.2 text-based installer is included as well with better support for NVMe drives, less intrusive password strength checks, support for parallel downloads, improved Btrfs subvolume definitions, improved BlockDevice handling, and various bug fixes.

Without further ado, you can download Arch Linux 2022.11.01 right now from the official website if you plan on deploying Arch Linux on new computers or reinstalling your existing installation. Everyone else should just keep their Arch Linux installations up to date by running the sudo pacman -Syu command from time to time.

