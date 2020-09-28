First Look at Manjaro Deepin Edition: Deepin Beauty Powered by Arch Linux

New editions of Manjaro Linux are in the works, Manjaro Deepin Edition with the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) and Manjaro UKUI Edition with Ubuntu Kylin’s UKUI desktop environment, and today I want to give you a first look at Manjaro Deepin Edition.

If you ever wanted to use Manjaro Linux with the beautiful and futuristic Deepin Desktop Environment, the Manjaro Deepin Edition will let you do just that without the hustle of installing the Deepin Desktop from the repositories on top of a barebone Manjaro Linux installation.

Developed as part of the recently released Manjaro 20.1 “Mikah” series, the Deepin Edition promises an out-of-the-box Deepin Desktop experience powered by all the goodies that the Arch Linux and Manjaro Linux distributions have to offer.

While still in early development, the Deepin Edition of Manjaro Linux works great and I think it will be a very popular release when it hits the streets later this year. If you never experienced the Deepin Desktop before, let me tell you that you’ll fall in love with it immediately.

From the dual application launcher with a GNOME-style app drawer by default and an optional and classic, KDE-like app launcher, and continuing with the stylish file manager and control center, the Deepin Desktop Environment looks and feels really nice on top of a Manjaro Linux base.











For now, the test image of Manjaro Deepin Edition is based on the Manjaro Architect Edition, which is a barebone version of Manjaro Linux without any preinstalled apps. Besides the usual Manjaro utilities, you’ll only find the Mozilla Firefox web browser and HexChat IRC client. A full list of installed packages is available here.

However, I believe the final version will include more of your favorite apps that are preinstalled in the official Manjaro Linux editions, along with probably some of those unique Deepin Linux apps.

Until the Manjaro team decides which apps will land in the final release, I invite you to download the Deepin Edition of Manjaro Linux below and take it for a spin yourself on your personal computer.

Do let me know what you think about it in the comments below, but keep in mind that this is a pre-release version so don’t install it on a production machine.

And if Deepin Desktop is not your cup of tea, here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming Manjaro UKUI Edition!

Manjaro UKUI Edition

Last updated 7 hours ago