Flatpak App of the Week: Fragments – Modern BitTorrent Client for the GNOME Desktop

This week’s 9to5Linux.com’s “Flatpak App of the Week” is the modern Fragments BitTorrent software developed by Felix Häcker to help you manage all your torrent files on the GNOME desktop environment.

Fragments is an easy-to-use BitTorrent client based on the well-known Transmission BitTorrent client (uses transmission-daemon), which is used as a backend for transferring data. The app is written in GTK and it’s designed specifically for use with the GNOME desktop environment.

You’re probably already using Fragments since it is being developed for a few years now. But the latest release, Fragments 2.0, caught my attention as it brings lots of new features and improvements, and it’s completely rebuilt using Rust, GTK4, and the libadwaita library.

Apart from the modern look offered by the GTK4/libadwaita technologies, Fragments now supports remote controlling of both Fragments and Transmission sessions, offers a new Statistics section with essential info (e.g. network speed, downloaded data, etc.) about the current session, and adds the ability to copy a magnet link to the clipboard.

In addition, the new interface introduces a torrent properties dialog (accessible when clicking on a torrent in the main list or by using the Properties item in the right-click context menu) that displays information more clearly about newly added and existing torrents, as well as a new context menu that lets users quickly access important actions.

On top of those major UI changes, Fragments 2.0 also revamps the preferences to automatically start torrents after adding them, allow users to enable or disable the download queue and automatic port forwarding, support customizable peer limits and custom locations for incomplete torrents, as well as to specify, randomize and test the network port.

If you need a modern and easy-to-use BitTorrent client for your GNOME desktop environment, you can download Fragments right now as a Flatpak app from Flathub. You can also check out the project’s GitLab page if you want to build the app yourself from sources.

