FOSDEM 2020 Opens Its Doors in Brussels to Open Source Developers

The FOSDEM 2020 (Free and Open source Software Developers’ European Meeting) conference opens its doors today in Brussels as the first major event for the Open Source community.

If you’re an Open Source developer, you need to be at FOSDEM 2020, where software developers from all over the world met to share ideas and collaborate on current and future projects. It’s a great opportunity for any free and open source software developers to present his/her projects, ideas, and other related things.

All the major Open Source companies and projects you know are at FOSDEM, including The Document Foundation (LibreOffice), Debian, KDE, GNOME, Collabora, Nextcloud, LPI (Linux Professional Institute), CentOS, OpenMandriva, openSUSE, Fedora Project, Gentoo Linux, elementary OS, Mozilla, FreeBSD, ReactOS, Haiku, Apache Software Foundation, and many others.

FOSDEM 2020 takes place between February 1st and February 2nd, in Brussels, Belgium, over a weekend full of events, including tracks, lectures, developer rooms, lightning talks, stands, and even certifications if you plan on taking the LPI or LibreOffice exams during the conference.

The event will be held at the Université Libre de Bruxelles and it’s sponsored by big tech companies like Google, Red Hat, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, GitHub, ARM, Codethink, Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and many others.

To see the entire schedule for the FOSDEM 2020 event, as well as the list of speakers and any other information you need to attend this year’s conference, don’t hesitate to visit the official website. Live feeds from all the rooms are provided here for those who cannot be there.