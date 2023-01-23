Freespire 9.0 Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Xubuntu 22.04 LTS

The PC/OS Open Source development team informed 9to5Linux today about the general availability for download of Freespire 9.0, the free and open source version of the commercial Linspire (formerly Lindows) operating system.

Based on Canonical’s Xubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system, the Freespire 9.0 release is here to offer users a rock-solid Ubuntu experience with the addition of the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment.

Under the hood, Freespire 9.0 is powered by Xubuntu 22.04’s long-term supported Linux 5.15 kernel series, and, according to its developers, it does not include any proprietary codecs or software code that is not open source.

“With stability and functionality in mind, our team has been working to make this optimal for both Open Source enthusiasts and desktop users,” said Roberto Dohnert. “Freespire 9.0 does not include any proprietary codecs or software code that is not open source – though if needed, these are available in the Ubuntu repositories.”

The system includes various popular apps like the Mozilla Firefox web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird email client, HexChat IRC client, GIMP image editor, Transmission BitTorrent client, Parole media player, Rhythmbox music player, ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors office suite, and balenaEtcher OS image flasher utility.

Freespire 9.0 is available for download from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. The devs note the fact that the ISO image includes all the upstream security updates as of January 17th, 2023.

I’ve been asked before why would one use Freespire over Xubuntu, and the answer to this question is that you should use Freespire if you’re a true Open Source enthusiast and only want to use Open Source Software (OSS). Also, I guess the software selection offered by Freespire out-of-the-box by default might be a deciding factor when choosing it over Xubuntu.

