Fwupd 1.5.7 Adds Initial Support for BlueZ Bluetooth Devices, More Improvements

Fwupd, Linux’s number one tool for updating firmware of your hardware, has been updated today to version 1.5.7, a maintenance release that adds various improvements and new features.

Coming just a week after fwupd 1.5.6, the fwupd 1.5.7 release is here with initial support for BlueZ Bluetooth devices, which means that you’ll soon be able to update the firmware of your Bluetooth devices supporting Linux’s BlueZ Bluetooth stack.

In addition, this release adds support for the RTD21xx HDMI converter, support for more pixart devices, the ability to convert MBR types to GPT GUIDs to help find the ESP, as well as the ability to no longer update a synaptics-mst device that doesn’t have a customer ID.

Among other changes, fwupd now ensures SBAT metadata is added correctly and only allows verify-update for plugins that support the CAN_VERIFY parameter. A couple of internal changes are present as well, such as the moving of the plugin build logic to the plugins themselves and removal of unused heap pages after startup.

For more details, you can check out the GitHub announcement page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you fancy compiling fwupd in your GNU/Linux distribution. If that’s not the case, since it’s a complicated process, you should update fwupd from the stable software repositories of your Linux distro.

Fwupd usually runs in the background and automatically updates firmware for your devices on any Linux-based operating system, but it’s also used by various GUIs (Graphical User Interfaces) to help you update firmware of your hardware.

