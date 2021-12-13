Fwupd 1.7.3 Released with Support for Most Nordic Semiconductor nRF Secure Devices

Mario Limonciello announced today the release of fwupd 1.7.3 as the third maintenance update in the latest fwupd 1.7 series of this powerful firmware update utility for Linux-based operating systems.

Fwupd 1.7.3 introduces support for Nordic Semiconductor nRF secure devices, adds a sync-bkc sub-command to ensure a known set of firmware versions, adds FuArchiveFirmware support for plugins that use archives as firmware files, adds sector size properties and a quirkable page to FuCfiDevice, and makes Upower and powerd support optional.

On top of these enhancements, the fwupd 1.7.3 release fixes various bugs to improve support for existing hardware. For example, it fixes firmware flashing of the Lenovo TBT3 dock, improves support for System76’s Launch configurable keyboard by adding a new mechanism to wait for it to come back from DFU mode, and improves support for Logitech hardware by making use of endian-safe version functions.

It also adds some sanity checks to the elanfp firmware parser, introduces a CFI JEDEC instance ID that’s useful when using the vendor-extended version, adds a new mechanims to also check the value range when parsing quirk keys, and enables MOTD integration when using pam_motd .

Fwupd 1.7.3 also sets Thunderbolt ports offline on the host controller, makes the plugin startup order deterministic, ignores a USB error for STM32 attach when the device disappears, makes the HSI tests optional for embedded targets, and prevents a runtime warning on intel-spi by using lowercase flag names.

Last but not least, fwupd no longer waits for a USB runtime when will-disappear is set, and fixes various other bugs to make firmware updating work better on your GNU/Linux distributions. For more details, check out the full release notes on the project’s GitHub page.

You can download fwupd 1.7.3 right now from GitHub if you want to compile it yourself, but most users should wait for the new version to arrive in the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions before updating their installations.

Also released today is fwupd 1.6.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the fwupd 1.6 series, adding support for the Dell Atomic dock and more Synaptics Prometheus devices, as well as improved support for the Lenovo TBT3 dock,a nd a bug fix for BMP images.

Also today, fwupd 1.5.13 arrived as a bugfix update to the old fwupd 1.5 series to improve detection of the 8Bitdo wireless USB adapter, add support for the Dell Atomic dock, improve Dell TPM probing, and fix a Synaptics MST naming error.

Last updated 13 hours ago