Fwupd 1.7.4 Released with Support for ModemManager Devices and New Hardware

Richard Hughes released today fwupd 1.7.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 1.7 stable series of this open-source firmware upgrade utility for GNU/Linux distributions.

Fwupd 1.7.4 is here exactly one month after fwupd 1.7.3 and adds firmware branch support for ModemManager devices, adds the ability for firmware engineers to patch files at known offsets, and introduces support for displaying why more devices are not marked as updatable.

This release also introduces support for more hardware, including the HP USB-C G2 Dock, Nordic HID devices using MCUBoot, ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Dock, Quectel EG25-G LTE modem, many UF2 devices, as well as more PixArt devices.

On top of that, fwupd 1.7.4 updates the fwupdtool command to be run as the non-root user in more cases, adds support to correctly assign the Logitech bulk controller update interface, and implements a mechanism to ignore non-PCI NVMe devices.

Moreover, it adds a function to no longer allow UEFI updates to be applied when the laptop lid is closed, stops automatic loading of ipmi-si to avoid a warning on non-server hardware, and removes a critical warning for a weird TPM event log.

Fwupd 1.7.4 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page for those willing to compile it themselves or for Linux OS maintainers. However, everyone else should wait for this update to arrive in the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distributions before updating.

