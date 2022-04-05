Fwupd 1.7.7 Adds Support for Logitech M550, M650 and K650, More StarLite Laptops

Fwupd 1.7.7 Linux firmware update utility has been released today with a bunch of new features, support for new devices, as well as many improvements and bug fixes.

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 1.7.6, which added support for Star Labs’ Star Lite Mk III laptop, the fwupd 1.7.7 release is here with support for even more of Star Labs’ StarLite Linux-powered laptops, though no specific model is mentioned in the release notes at this time, so if it works with your device you’re in luck.

In addition, the fwupd 1.7.7 release adds support for updating the firmware of the Logitech M650 wireless mouse, as well as the Logitech M550 and K650 devices, which the famous hardware manufacturer will unveil shortly. Also, there’s now support for even more Elan fingerprint readers and Wacom panels found on some Lenovo laptops.

New features added in the fwupd 1.7.7 release include a CCGX trigger code to support future hardware, support for signed and unsigned payload metadata on more devices, the ability to override the detected machine type, the ability to quirk the flashrom flash size, as well as the ability to prevent DBX update for broken firmware versions.

Among some of the improvements that landed in this update, there’s support for new PENDING upower device states, support for displaying update messages and images in front-end tools, the ability to prevent sending of DeviceChanged signals that contain invalid data, and the ability to return the correct error when no GPIO device is open.

Other than that, fwupd 1.7.7 fixes the writing of large MTD images, fixes the TPM eventlog replay for Intel TXT machines, drops exporting of USB4 host controllers if they don’t have unique GUIDs, as well as of TPM event logs when uploading reports to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), and a couple of other issues.

You can check out the full release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details, from where you can also download the fwupd 1.7.7 source tarball if you fancy compiling it on your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, or you can wait until the new version lands in your distro’s stable repositories to update your installation.

Last updated 9 hours ago