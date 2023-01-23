Fwupd 1.8.10 Adds Support for StarBook Mk VI Laptop, System76’s Launch Heavy Keyboard

The fwupd 1.8.10 open-source Linux firmware updater utility for GNU/Linux distributions has been released today with support for new hardware, as well as various improvements and bug fixes.

Fwupd 1.8.10 adds support for Star Labs’ StarBook Mk VI Linux laptop, System76’s Launch Heavy configurable keyboard, and the Quectel RM520 5G IoT module. This means that you’ll be able to update the firmware of these devices using the latest fwupd release.

Some new features also landed in this update, such as a PE/COFF firmware parser that promises to allow reading of coSWID SBoM data, the ability to dump CFI SPI chips using devices like CH341a, as well as support for FDT data in the HWIDs functionality.

The usual improvements are present as well, starting with better FDT parsing compatibility with new OpenBMC images, the ability to always search for uSWID SBoM data in a firmware image, significant ChromeOS startup improvements when using directory remotes, and the ability to verify the Synaptics RMI signature in more cases.

With this release, fwupd no longer allows LZX compressed cabinet archives, adds back a legacy eMMC GUID to fix a regression, no longer calls grub2-probe without arguments, respects the user’s requested paths for the ESP even if they’re no volumes present, and fallbacks to the checksum if the metadata artifact is invalid.

Fwupd 1.8.10 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page if you fancy compiling it from sources. If that’s not the case for you, wait for the new release to land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution before updating your installation.

