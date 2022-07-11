Fwupd 1.8.2 Brings Support for OptionROM, CPD, and FPT Firmware Formats

Fwupd maintainer Richard Hughes released today version 1.8.2 of the open-source firmware updating utility for GNU/Linux distributions, a release that adds support for more devices and new features.

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 1.8.1, the fwupd 1.8.2 release is here to introduce support for the OptionROM, CPD, and FPT firmware formats, which will be used to update future hardware that support these formats on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Fwupd 1.8.2 also adds support for new devices, including Corsair HARPOON RGB wireless mouse, Genesys M27fd AIM101, U-Boot devices writing simple FIT images, System76 launch_2, more PixArt wireless devices, as well as more Steelseries HID, Sonic, and Fizz devices.

Also new is startup profiling, which makes the daemon startup much faster, HostVendor to the D-Bus interface, a conversion helper for out-of-tree plugins, and reduced installed size due to building the quirk files into the daemon binary.

Among other noteworthy changes, fwupd now supports SHA256 fastboot hashes if specified, modernizes the AMT plugin and splits out the common MEI functionality, allows UFS disks to define the signed status in metadata, supports force install of Genesys firmware even if the public-key doesn’t match, allows more quirk entries to add multiple items, and allows front-end clients to property read the percentage.

Also, fwupd 1.8.2 introduces an automatic connection the Redfish network device when rebooting the BMC, no longer generates a capsule header for the FMP GUID, fixes a regression for devices using the Atmel FLIP bootloader, and improves the fwupdtool security command when it’s used with a user-specified plugin allowlist.

Fwupd 1.8.2 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page, where you’ll also find more details about the changes included in this release. Most users should be able to install the new fwupd version from the stable software repositories of their GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days.

