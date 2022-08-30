Fwupd 1.8.4 Adds Support for Star LabTop Mk III Linux Laptop, Google Prism

Fwupd maintainer Richard Hughes announced today the release and general availability of fwupd 1.8.4 as the latest stable version of this popular utility for allowing firmware updates on GNU/Linux systems.

Fwupd 1.8.4 is here to introduce support for new hardware, including the Star LabTop Mk III Linux laptop from UK-based Linux hardware vendor Star Labs, ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Dock, ThinkPad Universal Smart Dock, Elan non-HID touchpads, as well as Google Prism.

It also adds new features like the ability to prompt users to fix the BIOS configuration in case of issues, support for reading and writing BIOS settings, support for loading a machine-default BIOS settings policy, the ability to load BIOS settings for host emulation, and a translated title and long description for HSI security attributes.

Of course, there are also bug fixes as fwupd 1.8.4 is here to address the detection of CET IBT, applying of the latest DBX update, updating of vulnerable CMSE versions from CSMEVDT data, installation of all devices with the same composite ID in fwupdtool, as well as displaying of provided AppStream security issues.

Moreover, this release adds Quectel secure boot status AT commands, no longer asserts when running with no plugins, drops the requirement of UEFI capsule updates for checking TPM PCR0, no longer shows HSI events where we changed the spec result value, and includes vfat in the list of possible BDP partition types.

Also, fwupd now only fails the kernel HSI test for specific taint reasons and only shows changed events in fwupdmgr security. For more details about the changes included in this update, you can check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, where you can also download the source tarball.

However, most GNU/Linux users should install this new fwupd version from the stable software repositories of their distributions.

Last updated 1 hour ago