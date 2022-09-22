Fwupd 1.8.5 Adds New Plugin to Display SMU Firmware Version on AMD APU/CPUs

Fwupd, a system daemon designed to allow session software to update firmware on GNU/Linux distributions, has been updated today to version 1.8.5, which brings new features and better hardware support.

Fwupd 1.8.5 comes about three weeks after fwupd 1.8.4 and introduces a new plugin to display SMU firmware version on AMD APU/CPUs, a new android-boot plugin to update specific block devices, support for platform capability descriptors to allow devices to set quirks, and a new plugin that contains the generic Intel Goshen Ridge code.

This release also adds support for new hardware, including the Corsair SABRE RGB PRO gaming mouse, more Intel Goshen Ridge USB-4 docks, as well as more Sonix CAM devices. In addition, it improves support for existing devices, such as Wacom AES devices, which are now correctly updated, Ryzen 6000 systems to disable changing of sleep mode, as well as PinePhone Pro smartphones to expose the MTD as Tow-Boot.

Among other changes, the fwupd 1.8.5 update allows specifying ESP when applying the DBX update, adds the ability to always check BDP partitions when fetching all available ESPs, removes the ‘may not be usable while updating’ message for DBX updates, and limits the archive size to 25 percent of the RAM or 4GB.

Furthermore, the Linux firmware updating utility now loads coSWID metadata from a uSWID MTD block device, no longer saves the Redfish auto-generated password to a user-readable file, only creates users using IPMI when it’s possible, adds support for writing all the CCGX metadata blocks, and fixes several bugs.

Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details on the bug fixes included in fwupd 1.8.5, which should soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for a better firmware updating experience. Also today, fwupd 1.7.10 was released as a maintenance update for the fwupd 1.7 series.

Last updated 14 hours ago