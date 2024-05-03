Fwupd 1.9.19 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Acer U32 and Luxshare 7-in-1 Docks

Richard Hughes announced today a new release of the popular Linux firmware updater utility fwupd, version 1.9.19, that brings support for more devices, as well as various improvements.

The newly supported devices in the fwupd 1.9.19 release include the Acer U32 dock, Luxshare 7-in-1 dock, and Pixart models 2404, 4206, 2440, 2418, 2752, 2840, and 2818. On top of that, the new fwupd release implements the ability to retry downloads as a workaround for flaky network connections.

Several bugs were addressed in this update, including a buffer overread that occurred when parsing invalid CoSWID entity data, a logic thinko that occurred when parsing GUID strings, and an issue when downloading files on Windows system using libcurl 7.77.0 library or later.

Last but not least, fwupd 1.9.19 reverts to a simpler syscall blocklist-based filter, drops the heap as part of a housekeeping action, and adds the ability to detect new ME versions as CSME.

Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in fwupd 1.9.19, which is available for download from the same page. Of course, the new fwupd release will arrive soon in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

Since fwupd 1.9.17, the devs also released fwupd 1.9.18, a small bugfix update that addressed a small memory leak in the fwupdmgr command and added the ability to use simple allow-listing for the syscall filter.

Image credits: fwupd project (edited by Marius Nestor)

