Fwupd 1.9.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for FPC FF2 Fingerprint Devices

Fwupd maintainer Richard Hughes released today fwupd 1.9.20 as a new maintenance update to this firmware updating utility for Linux-based operating systems that brings support for new hardware and other changes.

Fwupd 1.9.20 comes three weeks after fwupd 1.9.19 and adds support for FPC FF2 fingerprint devices, new APIs to allow the uploading of reports for use in the GNOME Firmware application, and support for allowing users to upload the entire devicelist file to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

This release also includes some bug fixes to improve the detection of Synaptics Cayenne and Spyder firmware, no longer offer the UEFI DBX update on Lenovo IdeaCentre 300-20ISH systems, explicitly enable shadow stack support in fwupd.service, and ignore the --p2p option when downloading the metadata signature.

Fwupd 1.9.20 also fixes a potential buffer overread that occurred when reading the algoltek-usb version number, fixes the CET HSI test by rewriting it in assembly language, and fixes the usage of the --verbose option in the fwupdmgr command.

Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in the fwupd 1.9.20 release, which you can download from the same page. Of course, the new fwupd release will arrive soon in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

Image credits: Fwupd project (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 1 hour ago