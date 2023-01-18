GCompris 3.0 Educational Software Released with 8 New Activities, More

The GCompris open-source and cross-platform educational software suite suitable for children aged 2 to 10 has been updated today to version 3.0, a major release that brings new features and improvements.

GCompris 3.0 is here more than a year after GCompris 2.0 and introduces eight new activities, including “Mouse click training” for practicing using a mouse with left and right clicks, as well as “Create the fractions” and “Find the fractions” for learning decimal quantities with pie or rectangle charts.

Other new activities included in this release are “Discover the International Morse code” for learning how to communicate with the international Morse code, “Compare numbers” for learning how to compare number values using comparison symbols, “Find ten’s complement” for learning the concept of ten’s complement, along with “Swap ten’s complement” for swapping numbers of addition to optimize it using ten’s complement and “Use ten’s complement” for decomposing an addition to optimize it using ten’s complement.

Also new in GCompris 3.0 are two new command-line options, namely -l or --list-activities for listing all the available activities and --launch activityName for directly starting a specific activity. Other than that, there are the usual improvements and bug fixes.

The devs also note the fact that they added a “Ukrainian voices” recording to this release thanks to the “Save the Children” organization that funded the initiative. “They installed GCompris on 8000 tablets and 1000 laptops, and sent them to Digital Learning Centers and other safe spaces for children in Ukraine,” reads the release notes.

GCompris 3.0 is available for download right now from the official website as binary installers for 64-bit and 32-bit GNU/Linux distributions. GCompris is also available for Raspberry Pi, Android, macOS, and Windows.

Last updated 1 hour ago