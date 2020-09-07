GeckoLinux Launches New Editions with Budgie and Pantheon Desktops

openSUSE-based GeckoLinux distribution has launched two new editions featuring the Budgie and Pantheon desktop environments, based on both openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed.

Two months after refreshing its Stable, Rolling and NEXT editions, GeckoLinux has now launched two extra Rolling and NEXT editions, featuring the beautiful, GNOME-based Budgie desktop environment and elementary OS’ Pantheon desktop environment.

NEXT and Rolling editions means that both the GeckoLinux Budgie and Pantheon editions are based on the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 release (NEXT) and openSUSE Tumbleweed (Rolling) operating system, so you can get a taste of both worlds.

The GeckoLinux NEXT and Rolling Pantheon editions are built from the X11:Pantheon:Branch OBS repository. On the other hand, the GeckoLinux NEXT Budgie edition is built from the X11:Solus OBS repository, but the GeckoLinux Rolling Budgie edition uses Tumbleweed’s own repository for updating the Budgie packages. Both are using the Packman multimedia repository.

On top of that, the GeckoLinux team has added their own unique configurations and the pre-installed applications that are available in the other editions to offer users the best possible Budgie and Pantheon experience, Gecko style.

“The installed system is meant to be updated directly from those well maintained upstream sources, and is therefore completely independent from the GeckoLinux project once installed to disk,” said the developer.

GeckoLinux Budgie

GeckoLinux Pantheon

The new GeckoLinux Budgie and Pantheon editions complement the existing GeckoLinux KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, LXQt, and IceWM flavors, all of which you can download from the official website.

One thing to keep in mind when trying out the GeckoLinux Pantheon edition as a live session is that the NetworkManager applet asks for the Wi-FI password twice and opens the wrong control panel section for connecting to a Wi-FI network. However, the issue is not present in the installed system.

