GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma Edition Brings Latest KDE Plasma 5.19.3 Desktop to openSUSE Leap 15.2

After releasing new Stable editions of GeckoLinux last week, the developer of this openSUSE-based distribution has now released an update to the GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma edition.

To better understand the GeckoLinux editions, I’d like to inform the reader that there are three main editions of this distribution. GeckoLinux Stable, based on the latest openSUSE Leap release, GeckoLinux Rolling, based on openSUSE Tumbleweed, and GeckoLinux NEXT, based on the latest openSUSE Leap release but featuring newer, bleeding-edge components.

While the Stable and Rolling editions of GeckoLinux come with KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, LXQt and IceWM flavors, the GeckoLinux NEXT edition only feature the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The new GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma edition is derived from the same base as the latest GeckoLinux Stable editions released last week, namely the openSUSE Leap 15.2 repositories. But it features the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.3 desktop environment, along with KDE Applications 20.04.3, KDE Framework 5.72.0 and Qt 5.15.0.

“This is achieved thanks to some additional openSUSE OBS repositories, together with the polished GeckoLinux configuration for the Plasma desktop,” explains the developer.

Therefore, GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma edition is here for all of you who want to use the openSUSE Leap 15.2 operating system with the latest KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment and related KDE apps and technologies.

However, the developer warns that the packages included in this GeckoLinux edition haven’t been tested as well as those included in the GeckoLinux Stable and Rolling editions. But considering that distributions like KDE neon and Arch Linux offers them already, I’ll say it’s safe to use on a production machine.

After installation, the Plasma NEXT edition can be continuously updated from the official openSUSE Leap repositories and Packman, whenever newer package versions become available.

Without further ado, you can download the new GeckoLinux edition using the link below or by visiting the official website.