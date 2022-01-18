GeckoLinux ROLLING Now Ships with Linux 5.16, Improved PipeWire Configuration

Less than two weeks after the previous updates, the GeckoLinux ROLLING editions have been updated to include the latest and greatest Linux 5.16 kernel, as well as various other updates and improvements.

GeckoLinux ROLLING is derived from the openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman repositories, which means that if follows a rolling release model where you install once and receive updates forever. But, from time to time, the developer of this distribution generates new installation images for better hardware compatibility.

As such, the new GeckoLinux ROLLING update is here to further improve the Calamares graphical installer to no longer create a Btrfs subvolume for the /tmp directory. If you have a GeckoLinux ROLLING installation using the images released on January 6th, you should update your /etc/fstab file and add a # to the beginning of the /tmp btrfs subvol=/tmp line.

The new GeckoLinux ROLLING update also improves the custom low-latency PipeWire configuration to make the PulseAudio compatibility system automatically switch input and output streams to USB audio devices when they’re connected. Existing users should add this configuration file to their /etc/pipewire/ directory. Also, PipeWire has been updated to version 0.3.43.

Other than that, the Budgie edition has been updated to continue use Nemo to control the desktop and display desktop icons, the KDE Plasma edition received the latest KDE Plasma 5.23.5 desktop environment, along with KDE Frameworks 5.90 and KDE Gear 21.12.1 software suites, the GNOME edition received the GNOME 41.3 desktop environment, and the Cinnamon edition received the Cinnamon 5.2.7 desktop environment.

Last but not least, all GeckoLinux ROLLING editions are now powered by Linux 5.16 as default kernel for top-notch hardware support. Also included by default in this update is the xhost package to make the Gparted partition editor load correctly in the live environment.

If you want to give GeckoLinux a try on your personal computer, you can download the GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220115 release right now from the official website as KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, Budgie, Cinnamon, MATE, Pantheon, and Barebones editions.

