GeckoLinux Switches to Btrfs by Default, Now Offers GNOME 40.1, LXQt 0.17, and Budgie 10.5.3

The openSUSE-based GeckoLinux distribution has a new release today for its ROLLING series, which is derived directly from unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman repositories, switching to Btrfs by default and offering the latest desktop environments.

GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210517 editions are now available for download built with unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman packages, and they come with a major change for those who want to install this desktop-oriented distribution, namely using Btrfs as default filesystem for the guided installation.

“By majority vote, the default filesystem for the various Calamares guided installation options is now Btrfs with transparent Zstd data compression,” said the developers in the GitHub release announcement.

While Btrfs is now the default file system for new installations, your existing GeckoLinux ROLLING installation won’t be affected the next time you update your system. Also, if you want to install GeckoLinux with another file system, you can select from the various supported filesystem via the custom partitioning option.

In addition to enabling Btrfs as default file system, the new GeckoLinux ROLLING release also enables zRAM swap and the EarlyOOM daemon to prevent system freezes in low memory situations. Also, the xf86-video-amdgpu graphics driver is now used by default for newer AMD Ryzen hardware.

Fans of the GNOME 40 desktop environment will be pleased to learn that GeckoLinux ROLLING is now shipping with the GNOME 40.1 release. The other editions have been updated to the latest desktop environments as well, including LXQt 0.17, Budgie Desktop 10.5.3, KDE Plasma 5.21.5, Xfce 4.16, Cinnamon 4.8.6, and MATE 1.24.

You can download the GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210517 editions with the aforementioned desktop environments, as well as with elementary OS’ Pantheon desktop and a Barebones spin that you can configure the way you want, right now from the official website. All editions are powered by Linux kernel 5.12.

