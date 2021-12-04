Gedit Text Editor to Get Recoloring Support, Revamped “Open” Popover in GNOME 42

GNOME’s Gedit lightweight text editor is getting some new features and improvements as part of the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment series, due out in Spring 2022.

It’s been a while since Gedit was in the spotlight, and, to be honest, I don’t even remember the last time I got to write something about GNOME’s default text editor. I mean, Gedit just works, and it’s always there when you need to fire up a simple text editor just to write your rough draft or just paste some code.

Gedit is one of those default GNOME apps that didn’t even got to be fully updated for the latest release of the popular desktop environment. It was updated in GNOME 40 and 40.1, but GNOME 41 ships with Gedit 41 Alpha.

Recently, GNOME Builder creator Christian Hergert wrote in a blog post about some of the major changes coming to the Gedit 42 release, as part of the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment.

One of the biggest changes in Gedit 42 is the introduction of recoloring support based on the controversial libadwaita library, which the GNOME devs use these days to build modern GNOME applications, and using a CSS provider to override the colors in Gedit’s theme, making it look really awesome compared to the previous releases.







Images courtesy of Christian Hergert

“When you select a style-scheme Text Editor will now use the colors defined in the scheme to alter how the entire application looks,” explains Christian Hergert. “I expect there will be a recoloring API in the not-too distant future for libadwaita which will provide this for us.”

As you can see from the images above, the new recoloring support is reflected throughout Gedit’s entire interface, adds the developer. You should check out Christian Hergert’s blog post for more examples.

Among other things coming to the Gedit text editor in GNOME 42 there’s a revamped “Open” popover that features a more slimmer and “to the point” style, and better keyboard navigation (check it out in the top image), as well as a redesigned Preferences dialog, experimental Vim emulation, and an option for setting visual spaces.

I heard that GNOME 42 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the desktop environment in past few years, and that’s probably because most of the default apps will be ported to GTK4 and libadwaita, looking really pretty and also providing some new functionality.

GNOME 42 will be ready for public testing early next year, but the final release will probably hit the stable repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions sometime in early or mid-April 2022.

Image credits: Christian Hergert

Last updated 31 mins ago