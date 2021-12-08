Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 22 Released with PipeWire, Improved System Updates

The Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distribution made in Russia has been updated today to version 22, a major release that brings several new features and updated components.

Calculate Linux 22 is here more than seven months after Calculate Linux 21 and it introduces some exciting new changes, such as the switch to the very popular PipeWire solution as the default sound server instead of PulseAudio. On the other hand, ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) is still available as an option and it received Bluetooth support.

Now you can upgrade whenever you want, even if you have not updated your system for a long time.

Another important change in this new Calculate Linux release is under the hood, as the developers managed to offer users a way to update their installations even after long periods of time.

On top of that, Calculate Linux 22 ports the Calculate Utilities, an in-house built set of tools for managing your system, to Python 3. Due to this change, the old Python 2.x implementation was no longer required so it was completely removed from the installation image.

Other noteworthy changes include Strawberry as default music player instead of Clementine, enhanced support for Hyper-V hardware virtualization, udev as default device management utility instead of eudev, and various other under-the-hood improvements for better system performance.

Calculate Linux 22 is powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS and XOrg Server 1.20.13, and it comes with the KDE Plasma 5.22.5, Xfce 4.16, Cinnamon 5.0.6, LXQt 0.17, and MATE 1.24 desktop environments.

You can download Calculate Linux 22 from the official website as live/installable images with the KDE (CLD), Xfce (CLDX and CLDXS), Cinnamon (CLDC), LXQt (CLDL), and MATE (CLDM) desktops, as well as Calculate Directory Server (CDS), Calculate Linux Scratch (CLS) and Calculate Scratch Server (CSS) variants.

Existing users need only to update their installations, without having to download the new ISO images.

