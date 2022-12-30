Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 23 Is Out with Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, and LXQt 1.2

Calculate Linux 23 has been released by maintainer Alexander Tratsevskiy and it’s now available for download as the latest version of this rolling-release Gentoo Linux-based distribution featuring some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software components.

Arriving a year after Calculate Linux 22, the Calculate Linux 23 release is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series and comes with some of the latest and greatest desktop environments, including Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, LXQt 1.2, and MATE 1.26. The KDE edition, unfortunately, ships with KDE Plasma 5.25.5 instead of the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 release.

A new flavor targeting servers is available as part of this release, called Calculate Container Manager (CCM), which can be used for running LXC containers. In addition, a new tool called cl-lxc has been added to let you create and update Calculate Linux containers.

Among other noteworthy changes, Calculate Linux 23 promises better detection of NVIDIA proprietary graphics drivers, a password complexity check for the installer, mirror selection for binary packages in the updater utility, an availability test for Git repositories, vi screen-oriented text editor in the BusyBox package, as well as Gentoo Portage path pointing to /var/db/repos/gentoo.

KDE Plasma edition Cinnamon edition LXQt edition MATE edition

All graphical editions feature Xorg Server 21.1.4 and the server editions come with OpenLDAP 2.4.58, Samba 4.15.12, Postfix 3.7.3, ProFTPD 1.3.8, and Bind 9.16.22. All editions are shipping with Linux kernel 5.15.82 LTS by default. Check out the release notes for more details on the software versions included in each Calculate Linux edition.

Calculate Linux 23 is available for download right now from the official website as live/installable images with the KDE Plasma (CLD), Xfce (CLDX and CLDXS), Cinnamon (CLDC), LXQt (CLDL), and MATE (CLDM) desktop environments, as well as Calculate Directory Server (CDS), Calculate Linux Scratch (CLS), Calculate Scratch Server (CSS), and Calculate Container Manager (CCM) variants.

