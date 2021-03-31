GIMP 2.10.24 Released with Off-Canvas Point Snapping, Improved Image Support

The GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) 2.10.24 update is now available for one of the most popular open-source and cross-platform image editor on the GNU/Linux platform.

Coming six months after the GIMP 2.10.22 update, which is probably already installed on your GNU/Linux distribution, GIMP 2.10.24 is mostly a bugfix release that improves support for various image file formats like file BMP, DDS, HEIF, JPEG, PDF, PNG, PSD, PSP, and TIFF.

However, the most important changes in GIMP 2.10.24 is off-canvas point snapping, allowing you to snap various tools to grids, guides, and vectors, outside or inside the canvas area, and support for importing and exporting GeoTIFF metadata, which provides georeferencing information embedded within a TIFF file used by map makers.

GeoTIFF metadata support

“Note that no semantic logics is implemented, i.e. that GIMP can only export what it imported (the checkbox will only be sensitive on export if there was GeoTIFF metadata on import),” explained the devs. “It will not tweak the metadata contents for you.”

Also improved in this release are the metadata viewer and editor, which are now more robust when duplicating tabs, when handling encoding and GPS data, or when mapping the similarity between IPTC and XMP tags.

Other noteworthy changes in GIMP 2.10.24 include a new “Negative Darkroom” operation capable of simulating enlargement prints from scans of photographic negatives, support for handling RAW images from Darktable 3.6 and later in the RAW image importer, and a new language translation for Kabyle language.

New “Negative Darkroom” operation

Of course, there are various other bug fixes to make GIMP more stable and reliable, so check out the full release notes for more details. Meanwhile, you can download GIMP 2.10.24 right now from the official website, though only the source tarball is available for GNU/Linux systems, so you should either use the Flatpak package or wait for the new version to arrive in the stable software repositories of your distro before updating it.

Last updated 10 hours ago