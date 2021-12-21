GIMP 2.10.30 Improves Support for PSD and AVIF Files, Supports Modern Linux Distros

The GIMP developers announced today the release of GIMP 2.10.30 as the latest stable update to the powerful and popular open-source image editor software.

GIMP 2.10.30 comes three months after GIMP 2.10.28 to further improve support for various file formats, including AVIF, DDS, HEIF, PBM, PSD, and RGBE.

For the AVIF file format, this release improves the export functionality to favor the AOM (Alliance for Open Media) encoder, which uses the AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) open and royalty-free video coding format.

For the PSD file format used by the famous and proprietary Photoshop software, the GIMP 2.10.30 release adds support for loading more sub-cases of PSD, such as layer masks tagged with invalid dimensions, CMYK without alpha, CMYK without layers, or merged images of a 16-bit per channel RGBA with an opaque alpha channel.

On top of that, this new GIMP 2.10 update adds support for more recent GNU/Linux distributions that use the Freedesktop portals. The Freedesktop API allowed the devs to implement color picking on display and update the Screenshot plug-in to use the Freedesktop API in priority instead of specific KDE or GNOME APIs, which apparently are restricted for security reasons since KDE Plasma 5.20 and GNOME 41.

Among other noteworthy improvements, GIMP 2.10.30 updates metadata support on the both the core and plug-ins, and fixes a bug in the Text tool to follow the subpixel font rendering from your system’s settings.

“Subpixel rendering is for GUI on a screen of a specific type and pixel order and is not suitable for image contents which can be zoomed in or out, showed on various screens or even printed,” explained the devs.

You can download GIMP 2.10.30 right now from the official website as a Flatpak app for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) architectures or wait for the new version to arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

Last updated 24 mins ago