GNOME 3.36.6 Desktop Update Arrives with HiDPI and Lock Screen Fixes

Matthias Clasen, on behalf of the GNOME Release Team, announced today via an email announcement the general availability of the GNOME 3.36.6 point release in the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment series.

GNOME 3.36.6 continues the monthly release cycle of maintenance updates for the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, coming exactly a month after the GNOME 3.36.5 point release and bringing more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite GNOME desktop and apps.

In this release, the GNOME developers addressed issues with the lock screen on Linux systems without GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) shader support, improved support for HiDPI displays by fixing an app icon scaling regression introduced in previous releases, and added support for Grilo Plugins to run under Flatpak.

GTK+ 3.24.23 is present as well in this update with support for newer schemas for GNOME Settings under Wayland and the ability to use the correct names for remote printers. Moreover, the file chooser now defaults to Tracker2 for search in order to prevent symbol clashes in apps that use Tracker.

Besides the usual crash and memory leak fixes, the Mutter window and composite manager received better support for remote desktop sessions, background rendering, and the Hangul input method.

Among other noteworthy changes, the Orca screen reader adds better support for the Mozilla Thunderbird email client and GNOME Web (Epiphany) web browser, along with a some sanity checks that prevent it from crashing due to GStreamer failure.

Simple Scan improves scanning support for Epson devices when Automatic Page Size is enabled, Glib gets fixes for cross-compilation on iOS, and GNOME Help received various updates and corrections. For developers, there’s a new Vala release with a handful of improvements.

The GNOME 3.36.6 update will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure you update your installations as soon as possible if you’re using the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment for a more stable and reliable experience.

The next update, GNOME 3.36.7, is expected in early or mid-October.

Meanwhile, the GNOME development team is working hard on the last preparations for the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment release, which is expected to hit the streets next week on September 16th with numerous new features and enhancements.

