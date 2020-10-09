GNOME 3.36.7 Desktop Update Released with Various Bug Fixes

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 3.36.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment series with various bug fixes and translation updates.

GNOME 3.36.7 continues the monthly release cycle and comes four weeks after GNOME 3.36.6 to further improve the overall stability and reliability of the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment series, which many of you are probably still using right now since GNOME 3.38 hasn’t yet arrived in major distro releases.

GNOME 3.36.7 is here to fix Night Light updates after DPMS (Display Power Management Signaling), improve IM (Instant Messaging) handling on X11, address resizing of attached modal dialogs on Wayland, as well as to fix system action search regressions and the alignment of week numbers when using font-scaling in GNOME Shell.

It also fixes a race condition in GNOME Maps’ search-as-you-type functionality that could result in out-of-sync search results, addresses an issue with the workaround for intermittent connections in GNOME Bluetooth when using the switch in the device properties, and plugs various memory leaks and crashes.

Various other core components included in this release have received various bug fixes and translation updates. For more details, don’t hesitate to check out the full changelog.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, keep an eye on the software repositories and update your installation as soon as the GNOME 3.36.7 packages arrive.

The GNOME 3.36 Flatpak runtime has been updated as well and GNOME 3.36.7 packages are available at Flathub. If you fancy compiling GNOME 3.36.7 yourself, you can download the official BuildStream project snapshot here or use the source packages.

The GNOME Project also announced this week the availability of GNOME 3.38.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series, which will ship by default with the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) and Fedora 33 operating systems.

