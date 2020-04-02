GNOME 3.36 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release

The GNOME Project announced today the general availability of GNOME 3.36.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment series.

Launched three weeks ago on March 11th, the GNOME 3.36 “Gresik” desktop environment brings numerous new features and performance enhancements, including refreshed login and unlock screens, a more polished GNOME Shell, and a new Extensions app for managing GNOME Shell extensions.

GNOME 3.36 also revamps the calendar popover with a built-in Do Not Disturb feature, reorganizes the Power off / Log out options to be more accessible, adds a password peeking feature to most auth dialogs, and redesigns many panels of the GNOME Control Center.

With this first point release, which is dedicated to the GNOME community members affected by the coronavirus crisis, the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment got three weeks of bug fixes and updated translations for most of its core components and default apps.

“This release is dedicated to community members who have been impacted by COVID-19. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time,” said Michael Catanzaro on behalf of the GNOME Release Team.

A complete changelog with all the fixes include in the GNOME 3.36.1 stable release is available here. Meanwhile, the GNOME Project urges all GNU/Linux distribution maintainers shipping GNOME 3.36 to upgrade to this version as soon as possible.

If you want to compile GNOME 3.36.1, you should use the official BuildStream project snapshot or the source packages. The next point release, GNOME 3.36.2, is expected to hit the streets later this month, along with the first development version of the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series.

Also today, the GNOME Project released GNOME 3.34.5, a new point release in the GNOME 3.34 oldstable series, bringing various bug fixes and translation updates. All GNU/Linux distributions shipping GNOME 3.34 should upgrade as soon as possible.