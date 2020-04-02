GNOME 3.38 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on September 16

The GNOME Project has published the release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, suggesting September 16, 2020, as the final release date.

That’s right, with the first point release of the GNOME 3.36 “Gresik” desktop environment out the door, the GNOME Project is now focusing on the development cycle of the next major release, GNOME 3.38.

They already published a release schedule, and it looks like the upcoming series will be developed under the GNOME 3.37.x umbrella and the first development milestone, GNOME 3.37.1, will be available for public testing later this month on April 25th.

Two other milestones are planned before it hits beta, GNOME 3.37.2 on May 30th and GNOME 3.37.3 on July 4th. The first GNOME 3.38 beta release will be ready for testing on August 8th, followed by a second beta release on August 22nd.

A Release Candidate (RC) milestone is planned for early September, on the 5th, and the final release of the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment is slated for release on September 16th, 2020.

As expected, the upcoming GNOME desktop release will bring many new features, performance enhancements, and improvements that will be revealed in time, during its entire development cycle.

GNOME 3.38 was supposed to be dubbed “Zacatecas” after the host city of the GUADEC 2020 conference, which is currently scheduled for July 22 – 29, in Zacatecas, Mexico.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the GUADEC 2020 event could take place entirely online, as the GNOME Foundation announced last week. More details on this will be shared soon.

Image: GNOME