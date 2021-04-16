GNOME 40 Desktop Lands in openSUSE Tumbleweed’s Repos, Update Now

Good news for users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system as the latest GNOME 40 desktop environment has landed in the stable software repositories for everyone to update their installations.

Users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution are in for a treat this weekend as the software repositories have been populated with the core packages and apps from the recently released GNOME 40 stack.

More and more distros that are offering the GNOME desktop environment on their repositories or as part of a live/installation ISO are now trying to upgrade the packages to the GNOME 40 release, which arrived last month with a major design overhaul to the Activities Overview, as well as various improvements to the GNOME Shell UI and most of the core GNOME apps.

It’s huge task to upgrade a massive desktop environment like GNOME and ensure everything is working well for users, and rolling-release distros like openSUSE Tumbleweed and Arch Linux are usually among the first to ship new major releases of the GNOME desktop.

Just like Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed offers a vanilla (untouched) version of the GNOME 40 desktop environment that opens the session with the desktop view instead of the Activities Overview.

However, both GNOME Tweaks and GNOME Extensions apps are installed by default so you can bend your brand-new GNOME 40 desktop environment to your needs. You can even configure it to act like a normal desktop with desktop icons and all that.





In addition to upgrading the GNOME packages to the GNOME 40 release, openSUSE Tumbleweed also received the latest KDE Plasma 5.21.4 desktop environment and KDE Frameworks 5.81 software stack, as well as Linux kernel 5.11.12, Audacity 3.0, fwupd 1.5.8, OpenSSL 1.1.1k, Ruby 3.0, GStreamer 1.18.4, and many other updates.

If you want to receive all these goodies on your openSUSE Tumbleweed computer, make sure you apply all available updates using the Package Updater utility or the command-line. Happy tumbleweeding!

