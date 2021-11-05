GNOME 41.1 Improves the New Calls and Connections Apps, Nautilus, Software, and More

Abderrahim Kitouni announced today the official release and general availability of GNOME 41.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest and greatest GNOME 41 desktop environment series.

GNOME 41.1 is the first point release of the GNOME 41 desktop environment, which introduced a new Calls and Connections apps, a redesigned Software app, new multitasking and mobile connection settings, and enhanced power management features.

Now, GNOME 41.1 builds on these changes and brings a first batch of improvements that update the GNOME Software package manager to allow searching for GNOME extensions, improve codec installation process, add the new GNOME Circle apps to the featured carousel, improve metadata support for Snap apps, update application lists when repositories are enabled, disable, installed or removed, support the Flathub repository on Fedora Linux 35, check for updates across suspend/hibernation, and no longer recommend a reboot when firmware update fails.

The Nautilus file manager has also been updated to cache the Scripts and New Document menus to avoid lags, offer an option to skip the process when file extraction fails only when there are more files, improve progress reporting when skipping occurs during extraction, automatically remove remaining files when the extraction process fails, and set keyboard focus on the row with the selected archive format.

The new Calls app now fills in @domain into the dial string for SIP, shows the correct timestamps in the call history when it’s loaded, and better handles contact lookups. On the other hand, the new GNOME Connections apps now features improved parsing of incomplete addresses, prevents the search function from stealing display key-press events, adds parameters to the Exec key in the desktop file, and draws RDP thumbnails on the app side.

Other updated apps include gnome-autoar 0.4.1, which adds support for handling passphrase prompt cancellation to prevent error dialogs from showing and improved extraction in symlinked locations, GNOME Builder 41.1, which now makes the system or user fonts available when running an application, and GNOME Control Center 41.1, which fixes the enabling of data after setting an APN in the Network panel.

As expected, the most changes are under the hood, as GNOME 41.1 further improves GNOME Shell to updated app icons when they are hidden, improve GTK color picker support, improve high-contrast switches, only allow one extension preferences dialog at a time, improve erratic scrolling in GTK apps, and improve sound-file support in notifications.

Also, the Mutter window and compozite manager received a bunch of improvements to fix monitor screencast scanouts, allow clients to maximize windows regardless of constraints in Wayland, handle hotplug events that don’t have relevant changes more effectively, add support for ABGR and XBGR formats to dma-buf, fix the X11 middle button emulation setting, and include server-side shadows in window screenshots.

Furthermore, Mutter 41.1 improves video playback in Firefox in the Activities Overview, improves on-screen keyboard on X11, no longer uses atomic mode setting for the virtio_gpu driver, fixes text glitches that occurred after changing their size, fixes mapping tablet input to correct monitor, improves tilt direction of pen/tablet inputs, resets the idle time when unplugging the power cable, and no longer changes workspaces of unmanaged windows.

A couple of other Wayland fixed are also present in GNOME 41.1, and you can study the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, check the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the 41.1 packages, if you’re already using the latest GNOME 41 desktop environment, and update as soon as possible.

