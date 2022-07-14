GNOME 42.3 Released with Screenshot UI Fixes, Better Flatpak Support, and More

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 42.3 as the third stable point release in the latest GNOME 42 desktop environment series, a maintenance update that brings more bug fixes.

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 42.2, the GNOME 42.3 update is here with a bunch of changes for the GNOME Shell fixing the new screenshot UI introduced in GNOME 42, the OSD colors with the light stylesheet, taking of screenshots when XDG directories are disabled, and on-screen keyboard

GNOME Shell, which was updated up to version 42.3.1, also received improvements for High Contrast stylesheet and the Belgian on-screen keyboard layout. In addition, the Activities Overview was improved to automatically hide after using the “Show Details” option from the app context menu.

GNOME Software has been updated to version 42.3 as well, a release that improves the handling of Flatpak apps. In addition, GNOME Software no longer shows you a restart notification after a failed firmware update and will now prompt a dialog when updating firmware on devices that need user interaction.

The Mutter window and composite manager received a fix for rotation transform on Wayland, a dma-buf screencast regression, monitor mirroring, and a memory leak.

On the other hand, GNOME Control Center received improvements to the Network page to prevent a crash when disconnecting a device and to show Wi-Fi networks with “&” in their name, as well as the Display page, which now uses virtual clone modes when mirroring your display.

Other than that, GNOME 42.3 fixes a memory corruption caused by Sync failure and a crash that occurred when deleting all passwords in the Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser, fixes setting the correct month in the public transit time settings in GNOME Maps, improves touch support for the Window List extension, and fixes reported sizes on Wayland for the Screenshot Window Sizer extension.

Of course, many other core components received bug fixes and other changes, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNOME-based GNU/Linux distribution for the 42.3 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

Last updated 59 mins ago