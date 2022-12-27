GNOME 43.2 Officially Released, Brings Improvements to Screencast UI, Bluetooth, and More

GNOME 43.2, the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 43 desktop environment series, was officially announced today by GNOME developer Javier Jardón via GNOME Discourse to give us an insight into the changes, fixes, and performance improvements introduced so far.

GNOME 43.2 is packed with lots of changes to improve edge resistance and window snapping, window resize, window screenshots, screencast UI, as well as Night Light support, scrolling in clients with no high resolution scroll support in RDP sessions, Flatpak applications bypassing X11 permissions, and always visible cursor in virtual streams.

It also improves support for Mali GPUs and newer Intel (i915) systems and enhances Wayland support by adding black padding to fixed-size full-screen windows, preventing Wayland popovers from blocking the Activities Overview, and fixing the Wayland keyboard to actually send pressed keys on enter.

Of course, many bugs were addressed around GNOME Shell and Mutter to fix various annoyances like repeated entries in the volume device menu, missing names in the Wired Network quick settings button, input source switching, default keyboard layout during initial setup, unresponsive screen area when quick settings are opened, tracking of newly installed apps, space key getting stuck in on-screen keyboard, displaying of passwords as on-screen keyboard suggestions, and more.

Moreover, Bluetooth support was improved so that it will display the Bluetooth switch in more cases and the gnome-bluetooth app has been updated to fix an issue with the pairing dialog acting wired for some Bluetooth Classic keyboards, causing the passkey to disappear after typing the first digit.

GNOME 43.2 is also here to ensure completions are now disabled when hiding the on-screen keyboard, remember inhibit-shortcut permissions for multiple applications, throttle interactive move and resize updates, fix accidental direct scanout and always-on-top windows unexpectedly taking focus, as well as to disable client modifiers when using the AMDGPU driver.

The GNOME Software app received some fixes as well to improve displaying of updatable apps in the details page, searching for apps that provide some features under rpm-ostree, an occasional crash when installing apps, and sending of ODRS data when using the libsoup3 library.

Among other noteworthy changes, GNOME 43.2 enables the Shell quick settings menu during the initial setup session, improves support for enterprise account setups during initial setup, improves adaptive mode detection and touchscreen support in GNOME Maps, and fixes the creation of virtual machines from remote disks in GNOME Boxes.

But wait, there’s more! In GNOME Control Center, the distro logo now changes according to dark-mode changes in the About section, duplicated entries are now avoided in the SIM providers list in the Cellular settings, a missing-avatar image is now shown when avatars can’t be loaded in the Users section, and prevents a crash when the EAP password is missing in the Network settings.

Last but not least, the Nautilus file manager received some performance improvements by optimizing sorting during directory loading, minimizing column factories, increasing search timeout, and minimizing and optimizing the menu update.

Nautilus also got a bunch of bug fixes to improve the view focus navigation and drag-and-drop support, prevent drops into the search directory, share settings with the GTK4 file chooser, reimplement view navigation from the previewer, reset metadata when resetting the default columns, and allow opening of the current view in a new tab from the sidebar.

While GNOME 43.2 is now officially released, it already landed in the stable software repositories of various GNU/Linux distributions at the beginning of the month so you are safe to update your GNOME 43 desktop environments if you’re reading this. The next update, GNOME 43.3, is expected in January 2023.

