GNOME 43.5 Adds 32:9 Aspect Ratio Support, Plugs More Memory Leaks

The GNOME Project announced today the general availability of GNOME 43.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest stable GNOME 43 series, a day ahead of the release of the GNOME 44 desktop environment series.

GNOME 43.5 brings a handful of changes, the most interesting ones being support for 32:9 aspect ratios and improved order of monitors in the Display panel in Settings, reduced memory bandwidth usage for some GPUs in Mutter (43.4), as well as improved drag and drop support and file ordering after renaming in Nautilus (43.3).

The Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser has been updated to version 43.1 during this cycle, a release that adds proper encoding of URLs copied from the address bar, hides the bookmark star in application mode, and prevents autofill of passwords in sandboxed contexts addressing the CVE-2023-26081 vulnerability from version 43.0 and previous releases.

The GNOME Boxes virtualization software now supports OVF as a recognized install media format, better handles importing of raw images, correctly parses input of IEC units, and uses mime-type when validating OVA files in version 43.4.

Other than that, some XWayland focus regressions were fixed in the Mutter window and composite manager, the go-to animation in GNOME Maps (43.5) was disabled to avoid getting throttled by the tile server, application/zstd mime-type was added to gnome-autoar, and the Cellular and User panels in Settings (GNOME Control Center 43.5) have been improved.

A few minor memory leaks were plugged as well from GNOME Shell (43.4), GNOME Software (43.5), Mutter, Epiphany, and Nautilus. Of course, various language translations and other bugs were fixed as well for a better GNOME desktop experience.

Those of you using the GNOME 43 desktop environment series should update your installations to the 43.5 release as soon as the packages land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution. The next planned update is GNOME 43.6, due out in mid-April 2023.

