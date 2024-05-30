GNOME 46.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing more bug fixes and small improvements.

GNOME 46.2 comes a little over a month after GNOME 46.1 and improves lock screen notifications, tweaks font sizes in the calendar applet, centers the time on the lock screen when using a 12h format, improves the handling of invalid TLS certificates in the portal handler, fixes the size of the workspace switcher OSD, and fixes displaying of info messages on the login screen.

It also fixes the number of search results shown with the Large Text option, as well as showing of keyboard layouts with variants, adds the ability to re-ask users for the password on TCRYPT devices, addresses an issue where the unlock prompt was stuck when animations are disabled, fixes hardware cursor issues with non-atomic KMS drivers, and fixes the Night Light state getting stuck after monitor changes.

The Nautilus (Files) 46.2 file manager received a bunch of bug fixes to no longer treat future dates as “Today”, prevent freezing of the Audio/Video properties, prevent irreversibly hiding of the sidebar with a touch gesture, no longer expose unreadable symbol to screen readers, improve search selection performance, and fix sorting on the Grid View.

GNOME Control Center (Settings) got quite some attention and enables the Location panel by default in GNOME 46.2, along with alphabetic sorting of the VPN connections list in the Network panel, improved accessibility of the “Copy” buttons in the Remote Desktop panel, a fix for a crash in the Display panel when closing the laptop lid, as well as various accessibility fixes to the Accessibility, Keyboard, Sound, and Users panels.

The GNOME Maps 46.2 app received a fix for a crash on startup that occurred when unnamed favorites were previously saved, as well as some changes to no longer show the OSM edit dialog if the user previously reclined signing in, nor stored routes in the search results when searching for destinations.

The GNOME Software app no longer crashes when no AppStream data is found, offers faster rpm-ostree metadata refresh, improves recognition of Flatpak system and user apps, and correctly performs app safety calculations.

GNOME Remote Desktop 46.2 is also included in this release with improved disconnection of messages, broader client compatibility support, various security hardening improvements, and a fix for the CVE-2024-5148 security vulnerability that would limit login screen->user session handover access to the appropriate user.

Other than that, xdg-desktop-portal-gnome received various behavioral and accessibility fixes for the ScreenCast portal dialog, long-press support was fixed for the Window List extension, and a trivial build error was fixed in the GNOME Text Editor app when -Werror=implicit-function-declaration is specified, along with an issue with cancellation when closing a page.

GNOME 46.2 also updates the GDM (GNOME Display Manager) login screen to support S0ix suspend when using NVIDIA on Wayland, as well as to block suspend when remote displays are active. More details about the changes included in this release are available on the announcement page.

The GNOME 46.2 release has already started landing in the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, such as Fedora Linux 40, Arch Linux, and openSUSE Tumbleweed, so make sure that you update your installations as soon as possible to enjoy these improvements.

