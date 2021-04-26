GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 Conference Will Take Place July 21–25 to Future-Proof FOSS

GNOME’s annual GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) event is upon us and will take place in Summer 2021 between July 21st and July 25th.

GUADEC 2021 will be GNOME Foundation’s second virtual conference, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will last five days, from July 21st to July 25th. The best part about online conferences is that anyone can attend, saving money on travel costs, accommodation, etc.

GUADEC is the place where GNOME users and developers from all over the world gather together to share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment, in this case we’re talking about the upcoming GNOME 41 release, and this year is now different.

The theme for the GUADEC 2021 conference is “Future-Proofing FOSS” as GNOME is always trying to find new ways to build future-proof technologies and better integrate free and Open Source software into our lives. Keynote speakers for this year’s GUADEC event are Hong Phuc Dang and Shauna Gordon-McKeon.

“GNOME is always anticipating the future and looking to innovate and build better for whatever the future may hold, whether it’s with events, technologies, or ways to empower users and integrate free and open source software into our lives,” said the GNOME Foundation.

To attend this year’s GUADEC conference, you will have to register on the official website. All that’s required to complete the registration form is your name and email address, but if you have the means, you can also donate a small amount to the GNOME Project to help them with the costs associated with running the online event.

Of course, you can also volunteer to help GNOME Foundation better organize the event. The first two days of the conference will be dedicated to presentations, the third and fourth will be dedicated to sessions and workshops, and the last day will be dedicated for social activities.

Image credits: GNOME Foundation

Last updated 23 hours ago