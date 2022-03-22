GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Alexandre Oliva announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
Based on the recently released Linux 5.17 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel is here to update the cleaning up logic for the btmtk, bnx2x, mt7915, mscc, and tegra drivers, as well as for a newly introduced driver for x86 Android tablets, and adds a new logic for dts files used by various new AArch64 SoCs.
On top of that, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel comes with all the new features of the upstream Linux 5.17 kernel series, including a new “AMD P-State” subsystem for future AMD CPUs to provide them with a performance boost, a revamped fscache subsystem, a new “page-table check” feature to better protect your GNU/Linux system from certain threats by detecting some types of corruption, as well as many new drivers and internal changes for state-of-the-art hardware support for new computers and devices.
Those of you who want to build a 100% free GNU/Linux computer that doesn’t include proprietary drivers or code, can download and install the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel right now from the official website. Binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions are also available for download.
The GNU Linux-libre kernel is compatible and can be installed on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.
Image credits: GNU Linux-libre project
