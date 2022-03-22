GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Alexandre Oliva announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.

Based on the recently released Linux 5.17 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel is here to update the cleaning up logic for the btmtk, bnx2x, mt7915, mscc, and tegra drivers, as well as for a newly introduced driver for x86 Android tablets, and adds a new logic for dts files used by various new AArch64 SoCs.

“We had hoped for a release during FSF’s amazing LibrePlanet conference, but alas, that was not meant to be. Cleaning up scripts have required changes for the final release, compared with -rc8, and that delayed the release quite significantly,” said GNU Linux-libre maintainer Alexandre Oliva. “In other news, Jason Self has started sharing the work of preparing and verifying the multiple upstream stable releases we clean up and put out every week.”

On top of that, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel comes with all the new features of the upstream Linux 5.17 kernel series, including a new “AMD P-State” subsystem for future AMD CPUs to provide them with a performance boost, a revamped fscache subsystem, a new “page-table check” feature to better protect your GNU/Linux system from certain threats by detecting some types of corruption, as well as many new drivers and internal changes for state-of-the-art hardware support for new computers and devices.

Those of you who want to build a 100% free GNU/Linux computer that doesn’t include proprietary drivers or code, can download and install the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel right now from the official website. Binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions are also available for download.

The GNU Linux-libre kernel is compatible and can be installed on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

Image credits: GNU Linux-libre project

