GNU Linux-Libre 6.3 Kernel Is Out for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.3 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.3 kernel, the GNU Linux-libre 6.3 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers for ath12k, aw88395, and peb2466, as well as new devicetree files for AArch64 qcom devices.

It also adjusts the kernel for various new changes included in the AMDGPU, R-Car xHCI, and qcom-q6v5-pas drivers, for the un-deprecation of the sp8870 and av7110 drivers, as well as Budget DVB cards, and for the removal of the MGA, R128, tm6000, cpia2, and r8188eu drivers.

The GNU Linux-libre 6.3 kernel also gets adjustments for the reformatting of documentation files that recommended blobs, for the drivers moved into drivers/accel/, for wording changes in upstream build scripts, and for separate precompiled BPF files. Moreover, it includes a fix for the deblobbed Intel i915 video driver.

Last but not least, GNU Linux-libre 6.3 kernel adds big- and little-endian versions to the BPF precompiled iterator files, which are built from the same shipped sources. Other than that, GNU Linux-libre 6.3 contains all the new features and improvements, as well as updated drivers included in the upstream Linux 6.3 series.

The GNU Linux-libre kernel doesn’t ship with non-free components as the upstream kernel, which means that it’s targeted at software freedom lovers who want to build a 100% free GNU/Linux computer without any proprietary drivers or code. You can download the latest release right now from the official website.

The GNU Linux-libre kernel can be installed on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution, but the developers also provide ready-to-use binary packages for Debian-based (DEB) and Red Hat-based (RPM) distributions. For more details check out the Freesh project and RPM Freedom.

Image credits: GNU Linux-libre project

