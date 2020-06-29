GnuCash 4.0 Free Accounting Software Released with Major New Features

GnuCash 4.0 has been released as a major new version for this powerful, free and multi-platform accounting software for managing your finances, investments and accounts.

Coming two years after the GnuCash 3.0 series, GnuCash 4.0 is here to introduce a plethora of new features and improvements, as well as updated dependencies, which include GCC 8.0 or Clang 6.0, CMake 3.10, Boost 1.67.0, gettext 0.19.6, GTK 3.22.30, Webkit 2.14.1, and Glib 2.56.1.

Highlights include a new gnucash-cli command-line tool for updating the prices on books and run reports by name or guid directly from the command line, and the ability to save entry column widths in the Business Document Column (Invoices, Bills, and Employee Vouchers) as defaults for each type of document.

A new type-ahead search functionality has been added to sequential search when selecting an account in the register to make it easier to select the account you want to use. Furthermore, attachments in transactions are now highlighted with a symbol in the register.

GnuCash 4.0 also adds a new Transaction Association dialog in the Update Association for Transaction menu for setting, changing and deleting associations,, and a new Dashboard report providing Account reports for income and expenses, account summary, as well as an income-expense chart.

The OFX file importer has been updated in this new major release to allow users to import multiple files at a time and the ability to pass balance information in OFX imports to the reconcile info. Moreover, a new process-payment toolbar has been added to the Customer, Vendor, and Employee overviews.

Support for AQBanking Version 6 has been implemented as well in GnuCash 4.0 to support the new FinTS protocols for the European Payment Services Directive (PSD2), along with support for UK VAT and Australian GST in the Income-GST report.

This release also makes it possible to add notes to budgets, display account codes in the Budget Tree View, as well as to load account templates from different locales than the default one for the application when creating a new account hierarchy.

Since this is a major update, it also includes numerous other smaller changes to things like quickfill in the account pickers, the GnuCash widget hierarchy for CSS, the account matcher, the Accounts page, the matcher window columns, and other core components of the application. More details about these changes are available here.

GnuCash 4.0 is available for download right now from the official website. You can install it from sources or as a Flatpak, but I highly recommend that you install it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.